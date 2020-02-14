Breaking News
At least one dozen pistols stolen from Gander Outdoors in overnight burglary
Man accused of slapping teen Trump supporter on primary day in New Hampshire

by: Phil Helsel, NBC News

(NBC) – A New Hampshire man accused of slapping a 15-year-old Trump supporter on the day of the state’s primary election day has been arrested, Windham police said.

Patrick Bradley, 34, slapped the teen after he left a polling place at Windham High School around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a statement.

Bradley is accused of slapping the 15-year-old and assaulting two adults who tried to intervene while passing by a campaign tent for President Donald Trump. He also was accused of throwing Trump signs and trying to knock over the tent, according to police.

