Man accused of running over teenager on Lake Palestine receives two-month continuance

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man accused of running over a 14-year-old boy on Lake Palestine received a two-month continuance for his case on Friday.

Jeffrey Hamtpon, 33, is charged with manslaughter and accidental boating death. He is accused of running his boat into a dock where Roberto Carlos Bermejo Hernandez was standing.

In a hearing that lasted less than two minutes, a defense attorney said that they needed more time to comb through the evidence and was not ready for a pre-trial hearing. Prosecutors offered no objections.

Hampton appeared in the 114th District Court in front of Judge Christi Kennedy. She pushed back his pre-trial hearing until January and his trial will be set in February.

Photo: Hernandez Family

Hernandez was a TISD student and attended Moore Middle School during the 2018-2019 school year. The school district released a statement at the time of his death.

The incident occurred on June 2 and according to officials at the scene, there were three other people on the boat with Hampton at the time of the accident.

Investigators took blood for toxicology once Hampton was arrested. He has previous convictions for DWI and drug possession.

Hampton has been in the Smith County Jail since his arrest on an $850,000 bond.