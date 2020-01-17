Man accused of running over child on Lake Palestine has trial set for February

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Flint man charged with running over a teenager with his boat on Lake Palestine back in June had his trial date set Friday morning.

The trial for Jeffrey Hampton, 31, has been set for February 10. He is accused of killing 14-year-old Roberto Hernandez back in June 2019. Hampton is charged with manslaughter and accidental boating death.

Both the prosecution and the defense team filed routine motions to determine what would be presented to a jury and permission to call expert witnesses.

Roberto Carlos Bermejo Hernandez (Photo: Hernandez family)

Investigators allege that Hampton struck Hernandez while he was standing on a dock. Hernandez was a former TISD student at Moore Middle School and was pronounced dead at the scene. He would have started high school last fall.

Hampton was arrested days later and is being held on a $1 million bond. He has prior convictions for DWI and drug possession.

Officials took blood for toxicology tests when Hampton was arrested, the results of which have not been released.

Hampton has remained in the Smith County Jail since his arrest last year. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.