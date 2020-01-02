Man accused of pulling gun on 9-year-old son after taking last Dr Pepper

WEST MONROE, Louisiana (KETK) – A 39-year-old Louisiana man is spending the start of 2020 behind bars because he allegedly held a gun to the head of a 9-year-old who took the last Dr Pepper.

On January 1, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a home to investigate the domestic violence incident.

According to our sister station KTVE, Kinnaird held a loaded .32 caliber handgun to the boy’s temple. Upon question, he denied the allegations.

Kinnaird is charged with Domestic Abuse and Child Endangerment.

