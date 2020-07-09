Man accused of kidnapping Willow Sirmans moved to Gregg County Jail

Photo: Used with permission from the Serman family

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The man accused of kidnapping a Van Zandt County teenager back in May has been moved to the Gregg County North Jail in Longview, according to online records.

Austen Walker, 22, is accused of federal kidnapping when Willow Sirmans was taken back on May 13.

Willow had been a freshman at Grand Saline High School and had just celebrated her birthday. Social media showed that the two had become Facebook friends just prior to the kidnapping.

She was located the next day in Kentucky and Walker was taken into custody along with another woman named Courtney Odum, who is charged in the kidnapping.

Back in June, two additional suspects were arrested according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI office in Louisville.

Walker made an initial court appearance at a federal court in Louisville but has not appeared in an East Texas court.