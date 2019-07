GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was busted for meth around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Chadwick Greenlee, 46, of Mabank, was spotted in a vehicle with defective equipment by a deputy. After a search, Greenlee was found with meth.

He is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting arraignment.