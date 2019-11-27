Lufkin’s Wendy’s employee arrested for making up robbery, keeping money himself

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man is behind bars this Thanksgiving for making up the story of a robbery at the Wendy’s he was employed at and stealing the money himself.

Shift manager Shaquille Teel, 28, originally reported that he was taking money from the restaurant to deposit at a nearby bank on Sunday morning when two men emerged from a car, brandished a gun, and robbed him.

In reality, Teel went across the parking lot himself with the money and sat down in his truck. After roughly one minute, he returned inside the Wendy’s and made a 911 call.

There is no surveillance camera on that side of the restaurant, but police were able to use footage from a store next door to catch Teel in the act.

No bond has been set for Teel and he remains in the Angelina County Jail. He faces up to 2 1/2 years in prison for the offense, if convicted.