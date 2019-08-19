Lufkin Whataburger robbed Monday morning after cashier threatened at gunpoint

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin Whataburger was robbed early Monday morning by an individual who threatened to kill the cashier at gunpoint, according to Officer Jessica Pebsworth.

The incident occurred at the North Timerberland Dr. Whataburger at 3 a.m.

The robber leaned over and slid the worker a note saying: ” Don’t make me kill you. Listen. Open up the cash register. Give me all the cash. I swear I will blow your (expletive) brains out if you try any slick (expletive). Try me.”

He then showed the worker his pistol and followed them behind the counter. After collecting the money from both registers, he fleed on foot.

The robber was described as a black male wearing a light brown cap, black dew rag over his face, long-sleeve camo T-shirt with a sleeveless black sports jersey with a “3” on the back and dark slacks. He had been carrying a small, black bag with a rope handle.

Lufkin PD says the investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.