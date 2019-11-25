Lufkin Wendy’s robbed at gunpoint, police searching for men responsible

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin Wendy’s employee was robbed at gunpoint Sunday morning as he was taking bags of money to the bank, according to Officer Jessica Pebsworth with Lufkin police.

Pebsworth said that an employee called officers at 9:11 a.m. Sunday morning that as he was walking out with money to take to the bank, two black men drove up and demanded the cash at gunpoint.

The two men were in a black Cadillac with tinted windows and fled the scene after taking the money.

The employee was not seriously injured during the crime. He described one of the men as heavy set and the other as thin, wearing blue jeans and a hoodie.

Police are still investigating the robbery and are trying to track down the men responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call us at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.