Lufkin teenager with gang ties accused of shooting two people after argument over money

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people over an argument about money.

Local police say that 18-year-old Trevion Skillern was taken into custody around 4 p.m. on Monday. He is allegedly associated with the gang “Jaccobyworld” and is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Back in May, Skillern confronted 25-year-old Jadelfrick Benton and Courtney Brown, 30, at their home. With Skiller was 17-year-old Keelan Larue and a third suspect.

Police said that “Following a disturbance between Benton and the men, shots were fired and Benton and Skillern were both wounded. Brown was shot in the forehead while sitting in a vehicle.”

Unbelievably, Brown was able to drive herself to the hospital because the bullet did not penetrate her skull. None of the injuries to any of those involved were life-threatening.

Detectives have filed a warrant for Larue’s arrest, but they are still attempting to identify the third suspect.

Anyone with information on the third suspect’s identity or Larue’s location is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-6369-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.