Lufkin teenager arrested for assaulting police officer at hospital

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin 19-year-old was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after assaulting a police officer in St Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. when officers were called to deal with a suspect who was refusing treatment and causing a scene.

The officers attempted to calm down Adam Funston, but he refused to cooperate and pushed them. He then fell onto officer Randy Stallard, who hit his head on the parking lot and lost consciousness.

Funston was then tased and arrested on charges of resisting arrest and assault of a public servant. He has no prior record in Angelina County.

Stallard was taken into the hospital for treatment and evaluated for a concussion. Officer Jessica Pebsworth said that he is in good spirits and alert.