Lufkin Police searching for suspects in armed robbery, assault

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police are seeking information regarding an armed robbery and assault that left one injured as three suspects ran from the scene.

At 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to an armed robbery on Hoo Hoo Ave in Lufkin.

The victim said he was sitting on his porch when three black males, two with guns, approached him. One of the armed men placed a gun to his head, demanding money.

Interrupting the robbery, the victim’s adult son pulled into the driveway. The son did not realize what was happening and proceeded to get out of his car and approach the incident. As he was walking up to the porch, one of the men shot at him.

The victim’s son and the suspect who shot at him scrambled with the gun before the son lost footing and fell backward. The suspect then hit the victim’s son on the head with the gun before he and the other two men fled on foot.

The victim’s son was treated by Lufkin Fire paramedics for the gash to his head but refused hospital transport.

The man said he recognized one of the suspects as someone who stopped by his home earlier in the day to test drive a vehicle he had for sale.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.