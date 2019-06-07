Lufkin police searching for three suspects who robbed Murphy USA, tied up cashier

The Lufkin Police Department is searching for three suspects after an early-morning robbery at Murphy USA in front of Walmart.

Around 4:15 a.m., three black males entered the store and ordered three customers and the cashier to the floor.

One tied up the cashier while the other two broke into the ATM with a sledgehammer and crowbar.

One suspect was wearing a red Nike hoodie with the hood pulled tight around the face, black pants, white shoes and had facial hair.

The suspect with the zip ties was wearing a black hoodie with black pants and black shoes with the additional robber wearing a white hoodie and red pants.

No one was injured in the incident.

Officer Pebsworth with Lufkin PD also said they have noticed several burglaries in the Crown Colony and Brookhollow subdivisions over the past week.