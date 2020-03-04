Lufkin Police searching for suspects involved in aggravated robbery at Super S convenience store

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police are searching for two suspects involved in an aggravated robbery.

At 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a clerk was stocking shelves at the Super S convenience store at 702 Southwood Drive in Lufkin when two men robbed the store with a gun.

Both men were wearing all black when one ran into the store and hit the clerk on the back of the head with the gun while the other went to the store’s safe and took an unknown amount of cash.

In less than 20 seconds, the two men ran back out of the store and left the scene.

The clerk did not report any injuries and is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.