Lufkin Police searching for suspects in connection with $5,000 Target robbery

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a robbery that occurred at the local Target.

Officers responded to an alarm call around 2:00 a.m. where two suspects had broken into the store and stolen electronics before leaving as passengers in a silver sedan.

The suspects are described as black males and the driver of the sedan is unknown.

Upon arrival, it was discovered the front door was shattered and the Apple electronics display was shattered and empty.





The suspects fled with more than $5,000 worth of electronics including an iPhone, Apple TV sticks, iPads, and numerous Apple accessories.

Video surveillance showed the suspects run up from the back of the parking lot, use a window-punch tool to shatter the glass than run into the store. While they were inside, the driver pulled up to the front of the store in a silver sedan.

The vehicle appeared to have a damaged driver side, rear fender and left tail light out.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the department at (936)633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936)639-TIPS to remain anonymous.