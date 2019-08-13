Lufkin police searching for men who shot at homeowner during robbery

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department is on the hunt for two men that shot at a homeowner early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. when a man woke up to the sound of a car outside of his home. After investigating, he noticed two black males inside his neighbor’s car. He went for his gun, but realized he left it locked in his own car.

When he confronted the men, one turned around and fired a gun at him. He took cover after one went by his head.

He described the first suspect as 6’0″, 225 pounds and the other at the same height but around 170 pounds. Both were wearing baggy clothes.