Lufkin police searching for man suspected of shooting ex-wife over child custody issues

LUFKIN, Texas (KEKT) – Lufkin police are searching for a man suspected of shooting his ex-wife after arguing over child custody issues.

At 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, officers recieved reports of shots fired at 208 Hopkins Street inside a mobile home park.

A woman said she had been arguing with her ex-husband over child custody when he pulled out a gun and fired in her direction.

Her leg was grazed and she was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The man was identified as Damien Castle, 29, of Lufkin. Officers searched the area for him but was unable to locate him.

Castle was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a red Nike slogan, black pants, and black tennis shoes.

A warrant will be issued for his arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone who knows of his location is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.