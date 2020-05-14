Lufkin police searching for man accused of shooting at car while driving

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police are searching for the man accused of shooting at a vehicle while driving.

Just before 12 p.m., Lufkin police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of Kurth Drive. Upon arrival, a woman reported that she and her husband had been shot in their vehicle.

She said they were driving down Timberland Drive when they came upon Daryus Wooten, 20, in a Mercury Marquis. The woman said there had been issues between them in the past. As they continued onto Kurth Drive, Wooten swerved and fired at least three shots at their vehicle.

After pulling off to a side street and watching Wooten drive away, they drove to their home and called police.

No one was injured in the incident. Upon investigation, officers noticed three bullet holes in the rear quarter panel/bumper area of their vehicle and shell casing were also recovered from the road where the shooting occurred.

Lufkin police said they will obtain a warrant for Wooten’s arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

If you have any information about the incident call the Lufkin Police Department at (936)633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936)639-TIPS.