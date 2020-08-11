Lufkin police investigating armed gunmen robbing convenience store Monday night

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store late Monday night.

The robbery took place at Big’s on East Denman Avenue on US Hwy 69 just after 11 p.m.

Officer Jessica Pebsworth said that when officers arrived on the scene, the clerk told them that a masked man entered the store with a long gun and told him to get in the bathroom. He said a second masked man then ran into the store and grabbed a bank deposit bag from behind the counter.

The cashier said the man took money from the bag before telling him again to get in the bathroom. The clerk did so and the suspects shut the door behind him. It is unknown how much money was taken from the bag.

The victim said that the men were wearing masks and could not give accurate descriptions of the men. He believes the man with the gun may have been white, but also said the man might have been wearing gloves.

The clerk described the man who took the money as wearing a full face covering like a ski mask and black clothing.

Pebsworth said that the store manager has been having techinical difficulties with the surveilance system, so none has been released at this time. She said that when it becomes available, she will release it.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.