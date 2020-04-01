Lufkin Pizza Hut driver robbed at gunpoint

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Pizza Hut driver was robbed at gunpoint outside Creekside Apartments in Lufkin.

At 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, the driver arrived for his deliver when a young black male approached him with a hangun.

The man took the pizza, wings, and $10 in cash before running off on foot. The delivery man was not injured.

Officers searched the area but have not located the individual.

The man is described as a young black male with a bandana covering his face wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants with a stripe down the sides.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lufkin Police Department at (936)633-0356 or Crime Stopper at (936)639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

