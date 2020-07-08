Lufkin PD searching for man accused of drive-by shooting at 4 young children, 2 adults

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) The Lufkin Police Department is asking for your help in searching for the suspect in a drive-by shooting.

According to the department, De’Undra Price, 26, is wanted in connection with a June 26 incident that occurred in the 600 block of East Grove Avenue.

On that day, shortly after 3 p.m., officials say Price and three other people fired shots into a home with two adults and four children standing in the yard. The children were ages 8, 6, 5, and 3.

Officers were able to locate the suspects after they left the house at an apartment complex on Newsom Avenue.

Nicholas Hood, 18, Keelan Larue, 17, and an unnamed juvenile were taken into custody on June 26.

The final suspect, later identified as Price, managed to escape.

Officials say Price does have gang affiliations, and is now wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

If you have any information or know where he is, you are asked to call the department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.

CRIMINAL HISTORY

Price is no stranger to the law. Here is a list of the things he’s been charged with over the past decade.