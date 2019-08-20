Lufkin man shot as neighborhood burglaries escalate

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday morning several tenants at the Shadow Creek Apartments in Lufkin awoke to something unpleasant.

The windows of their vehicles had been smashed and some of their belongings had been stolen.

“It looks like the burglar, or burglars, were just breaking windows to see what they could find,” said Jessica Pebsworth, Lufkin PD Media Specialist. “Some vehicles didn’t even have anything stolen from them and they’re having to replace their windshield which is pretty frustrating.”

We reached out to Shadow Creek Apartments but they refused to comment or answer any questions, including whether or not the gates were closed that night.

Common things were stolen such as electronics, wallets and even sunglasses.

“There were also two guns that were stolen; two shotguns, a 12 gauge and a 20 gauge, so that’s always concerning,” said Pebsworth. “We always caution people not to leave items in their vehicles but especially weapons.”

In the past, burglarers have typically looked for unlocked doors, but lately, they’ve been progressing.

Just last week burglars shot at Joey Waggonner.

One night Waggonner had noticed activity on his street and saw three people attempting to get into his vehicle as well as his neighbor’s vehicles.

Remembering he had left weapons in his vehicle, due to his grandchildren being over, he waited until the coast was clear before going outside.

“I got about two steps from my truck when I realized that guy was running back down the road toward me, he didn’t see me at the time but I believe he was going back to steal the (neighbor’s) new car,” Waggonner said. “He spotted me and that’s when he started shooting, he shot three times at me.”

After a lesson learned, he has cameras set up in a better position.

Waggonner says in the past decade his house has been hit a least five times.

“They stole my trailer and a four-wheeler out of my driveway here four or five months ago, they stole another four-wheeler six or seven years ago out of here, we’ve caught some that had 40-something prior arrests,” said Waggonner

Waggonner says this kind of behavior is a dangerous road.

“It’s going to get ugly, I hate it because these kids are 17 to 20 and they got a long road ahead and they don’t understand two more steps I get to my truck I’m going to have a gun and it’s going to be a shootout,” he said.

Police say, if you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood please call 9-1-1.