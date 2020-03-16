Breaking News
Lufkin man pistol whipped in violent attack at home
Lufkin police are searching for a person involved in an altercation in deep East Texas. The incident happened around 10:30 P.M. in the Crown Colony Subdivision on Spyglass Drive. Police were responding to a disturbance call between 3 people involving firearms.

Before police arrived they were told a gun had been fired inside the house and that a victim may have been shot. When authorities arrived on scene they found one man had been pistol whipped inside the home. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he’s being treated for the injury.

No other information has been given concerning the incident and the assailant is still on the loose. Police did not release the identity of the victim in the case. If you know anything about this case please alert Lufkin Police.

