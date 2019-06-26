Lufkin man drives self to hospital with bullet wounds

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin man checks into emergency room after being shot in the chest.

According to police, Taurus Roberson, 25, contacted two men through Snapchat to meet in ‘Lufkin Land’, a neighborhood off Paul Avenue inside Loop 287.

Once arriving at the location, the two men began shooting at Roberson.

The men are described as light skinned with blue bandanas over their faces.

Roberson is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.