Diboll man arrested for DWI after officers wake him at stoplight, prevent him from driving away

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – One man has been arrested for DWI after officers intervened to prevent him from driving away and endangering others.

Just before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call regarding a man passed out at a traffic light at the intersection of Loop 287 and Atkinson Drive in Lufkin.

The man was identified as Abraham Orta, 18, of Diboll.

The first officer on the scene parked in front of the truck in case the Orta drove off, endangering other drivers. The officer then approached the truck and knocked on the window which woke Orta who was confused about what was happening. The man was told to put the truck in park, but instead, he hit the gas trying to move the patrol unit out of his way.

Orta was on the gas for roughly 30 seconds before rolling down his window. Officers who arrived on the scene were then able to reach inside the truck, unlock the door, and put the vehicle in park.

He apologized for attempting to drive off and admitted to drinking beer and liquor.

Orta was arrested for driving while intoxicated after failing a sobriety test.