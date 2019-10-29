Lufkin man arrested for assaulting woman and barricading himself inside her home

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)- On Tuesday, a Lufkin man was taken into custody by multiple police after assaulting a woman and barricading himself inside her home.

The man has been identified as Billy Dyson, 25, of Lufkin.

At 10 a.m., Lufkin police received a report of a man dragging a woman by her hair into a home on Briarwood St.

When officers arrived, the woman had gotten away in which officers found her standing in a neighbor’s yard, crying.

Dyson then barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out. For nearly 2 hours, officers and negotiators tried to talk Dyson into opening the door, but he refused until tear gas was used.

Seventeen minutes into negotiations, Dyson opened a front window and yelled at officers. He made a gun figure with his hand, put it to his head, and made a trigger-pull motion before walking back out of view. Fifteen minutes later, he came to the front door with a metal pipe in his hand but refused to come out.

The Special Response Team was called to the scene and tear gas was deployed into the home. After a second canister was released into a front bedroom, Dyson was seen coming out of a side window.

He resisted initially but was taken into custody at 12:00 p.m. His resistance continue after being placed into a patrol vehicle, as he banged his head repeatedly against the back window.

When officers searched the house, they found that Dyson had used furniture to barricade the front door. He also took apart beds and used head and footboards to barricade a hallway.

Dyson has been charged with assault/family violence, unlawful restraint, and resisting arrest.