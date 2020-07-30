Lufkin man arrested for aggravated robbery after threatening man with knife, stealing car

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man has been arrested after he threatened to kill a man with his knife and stole his car.

Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Lufkin police responded to a call from a witness who saw a driver get kicked out of his car.

Moments later, the victim called and said he was at a stop sign near Papa John’s Pizza when an unknown man got in the back of his car, stuck a knife in his back seat, and told him to drive to Galveston or he would kill him.

That suspect was identified as Lawrence Williams, 39, of Lufkin.

The victim said the driver jumped out of his car as the suspect climbed into the driver’s seat and drove away.

With the help of a witness, officers were able to find the car, perform a traffic stop, and take Williams into custody.

Williams told police that he had been sleeping under a bridge and was trying to get home to Galveston when a driver pulled over and told him to smile. Williams then stopped talking and asked for an attorney.

Upon searching, officers found a six-inch folding-style knife in the passenger seat of the car.

Williams has been charged with aggravated robbery and remains in the Angelina County Jail as of 11:30 a.m. on a $100,000 bond.