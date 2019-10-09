Lufkin man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in deer stand

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man wanted on several felonies was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after an hours-long standoff with authorities in a deer stand.

According to Jessica Pebsworth, 22-year-old Trace Bentley was spotted in the Crown Colony subdivision in Lufkin around 7:30 p.m. Pebsworth said that Bentley was wanted for multiple felonies.

When officers arrived, Bentley attempted to flee in a blue Cadillac and hit several trees then crashed into a fence. He then ran into the woods behind the subdivision.

Officers momentarily Bentley him in the woods, but later located him in a box-style deer stand. Bentley locked himself inside with a gun and police called in their Special Response Team.

Authorities set up a command post off FM 58 at a property just behind the deer stand where Bentley was hiding.

Negotiators attempted to talk down Bentley for several hours, but he refused to come out. At 1:40 a.m., the Special Response Team fired tear gas into the stand and Bentley was taken into custody.

Pebsworth said that Bentley was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, resisting arrest, and evading arrest. She said that additional charges are pending.

Back in 2016, Bentley Bentley pled guilty to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to probation and community service. Court records show that Bentley repeatedly violated that probation.