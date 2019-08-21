Lubbock K9, 14-year-old injured in officer-involved shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – A Lubbock Police K9 and a 14-year-old suspect were both injured in Central Lubbock in what LPD Assistant Chief Neal Barron referred to as an officer-involved shooting during a press conference at the police station early Tuesday morning.

“About 12:30 a.m., we received calls to the 2000 block of 29th Street in reference to a stolen vehicle,” said Barron. “Shortly after that, at around 2:23 a.m., we began to receive calls for several robberies occurring in the same general area.” Assistant Chief Neal Barron said.

Image of Max provided by Lubbock Police

He said police began to look for the suspect’s vehicle that had been described in each of the robberies, as well as the initial stolen vehicle. At around 2:30 a.m., an LPD K9 officer located the described suspect’s vehicle in the 4900 block of Avenue G, said Barron.

Then, a short pursuit ensued with the vehicle when it eventually stopped in the 4200 block of Avenue N.

“Four occupants in the vehicle got out and ran in different directions,” said Barron. “The K9 officer got out of his patrol vehicle and gave chase along with his police K9. During the foot chase, several rounds, we believe, were fired towards the K9 and the officer.”

He said the suspect and the officer entered a backyard on a foot chase in the 1300 block of 43rd Street. Then at that time, Barron said another round was fired.

“We believe that was in the direction of the officer and the K9,” said Barron.” At this point, the officer was able to return fire, firing a number of rounds at the suspect.”

He said the suspect, who was later identified as a 14-year-old, was hit one time.

“The officer was then able to place the 14-year-old male into custody,” said Barron. “As other officers arrived to assist with that, the officers also checked for other injuries to the suspect and called for EMS to come. The juvenile was transported to [University Medical Center] shortly after.”

Barron said investigators believe the injuries were not life-threatening, but the14-year-old was still ongoing with treatment at UMC by Tuesday afternoon. He added that the officer was also not injured.

The police K9, Max, was struck by gunfire twice, he said, once in the front left paw and once in the right-rear hind-leg area. Baron said both those rounds fired were not life-threatening.

“The K9 was quickly transported to an emergency veterinary clinic and received treatment,” said Barron. “I believe the K9 is still receiving treatment at the K9 clinic.”

As far as the investigation, he said police recovered a gun from the scene where the 14-year-old was taken into custody from the backyard and were still searching for more evidence.

“We would ask that the public stay away from that area just a little bit while we continue our search,” said Barron.

Police are still searching for the other three outstanding suspects and consider them to be armed and dangerous. Police did not have any leads on the suspects’ descriptions but are asking for any information that may lead to their whereabouts.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous.