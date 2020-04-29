Longview woman charged with capital murder after unresponsive infant dies at hospital

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview woman has been charged with capital murder after police locate an unresponsive infant who later dies at a local hospital.

On April 28, Longview Police were called to the 3300 block of S. Eastman Rd at 7 a.m.

Upon arriving, police were led to a residence in the 700 block of Ethel St. by a female where they found an unresponsive infant.

Longview Fire Department transported the infant to a local hospital where the child died.

During the investigation, detectives arrested Andrea Burks, 40, of Longview for assault family violence – strangulation.

On Wednesday, capital murder was added as an additional charge.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to call the Longview Police Department at (903)237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903)236-7867.