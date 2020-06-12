Longview police warn residents about scam involving your social security number, drugs at southern border

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police are telling residents to heed a warning about a scam that has caught their attention involving social security numbers.

Someone has been calling Longview-area homes saying that their social security number has been compromised and that a car rented in their name was seized at the southern border while transporting drugs.

The caller will then ask for the last four numbers of your social security number while saying a warrant has been issued for their arrest. They then say if you don’t put money on a prepaid credit card to clear up the charges, you will be arrested.

Police say that multiple residents have fallen for this scam and sent the callers money. If you receive such a phone call, do not provide any of your financial information over the phone.

If you have provided money or gift cards or other forms of payment over the phone to someone, please call Longview police department to report this as a theft. Their phone number is 903-237-1199.