Longview police searching for man who robbed store, beat bystander in face with gun

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a store on Saturday night and assaulted a bystander.

Investigators say at 9:40 p.m., the man entered the store in the 1100 block of East Hawkins Parkway and began demanding money at gunpoint.

A customer attempted to intervene and the suspect struck the man several times in the head and face with the gun. The suspect then escaped with an undetermined amount of money.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867 or submit a tip online at www.greggcountycrimestoppers.org