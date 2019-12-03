Longview police searching for info on shooter that injured 2 people

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police are asking the public’s help to help locate a shooter that injured two people just before Thanksgiving.

The shooting occurred just before midnight on Wednesday, November 27, in the 1200 block of Whitney Street.

According to police, they responded to two people injured from the attack. One had minor injuries while the other was taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler for life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear how many shooters police are searching for and have not publicly named a suspect.

Police urge anyone with information about this shooting to contact detectives at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.

This story is developing. Check back with KETK News for further updates.