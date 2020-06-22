Longview Police investigating Saturday homicide

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are investigating a homicide that occured on Saturday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a house for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased male, identified as Llewellyn Williams, 58, of Longview.

The preliminary autopsy and evidence at the scene determined Williams’ deaths was a homicide.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact Longview Police at (903)237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903)236-7867.