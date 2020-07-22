Longview Police investigating after 15-year-old killed in early Tuesday morning shooting

LONGIVEW, Texas (KETK) The Longview Police Department is investigating after a 15-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday.

According to the department, officers were called to the 1500 block of West Fairmont Street in response to a shooting shortly before 3 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old victim lying on the floor with life-threatening injuries. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Detectives say they have identified everyone involved in this incident, but it is still early in their investigation.

