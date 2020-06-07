Longview police arrest woman who admitted to stabbing

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police have arrested a woman who admitted to stabbing a person.

On Saturday around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a call about a reported stabbing.

Arriving at the 100 block of Culver St., officers found a victim with a stab wound in the abdominal area.

The suspect, Lacey Steddum, 38, of Longview admitted to the crime and told officers where to locate the knife.

Steddum was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail for aggravated assault of a deadly weapon. There is no information regarding the victim’s condition.