Longview police arrest man after allegedly cutting, beating man with knife

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police arrest man accused of slashing and beating another man with a knife.

Longview police were called to the 1400 block of N. Ninth St. for a cutting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with cuts on his kneck and other injuries to his face that were consistent with being hit by a blunt object.

The person of interest was identified as Shawn Lindley, 38, of Longview. Detective were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Lindley and he was booked into the Gregg County Jail and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.