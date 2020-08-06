Longview PD releases information on Wednesday night shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) The Longview Police Department has released information about a Wednesday night shooting in that city.

According to the department, officers were called to the 700 block of Tallwood Lane around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, officers found a 45-year-old man that had non-life threatening injuries. He was still taken to the hospital to be checked out.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867).