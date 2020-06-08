Longview man shot and killed outside of his home Sunday morning

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was murdered outside of his home Sunday morning, according to local police.

36-year-old Ernest Berry Neal was found dead with a gunshot wound just after 8:30 a.m. Officers had responded to reports of shooting in the 3400 block of Morrison Street.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org