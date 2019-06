A Longview man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison for fatally shooting a Tyler Junior College student back in 2017.

Dominique Shaquille Marquis Harvey, 23, was sentenced Wednesday in Gregg County. He plead guilty to murdering Cameron Taye Brooks, 19, at the Highland Village Apartments in Longview.

The shooting occurred on September 21, 2017.

Harvey entered his plead Friday in Gregg County’s 124 District Court. He has been held in jail for the last two years on a $500,000 bond.