Longview man arrested on one count of murder

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man is behind bars and charged with murder, according to online judicial records.

20-year-old Nolan Johnson was booked just before 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and is being held in the Gregg County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

It is unknown as of this writing what the arrest is in connection for, however, records indicate that it was for an incident on Tuesday, February 18.

That was when 26-year-old Damian Devon Daniels of Gladewater was found with a gunshot wound at his home in Longview on Finch Drive. He was taken to Longview Regional Medical Center where he later died. It is not yet known if Johnson was arrested in connection with Daniels’ death.

