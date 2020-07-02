Breaking News
Driver crashes into All Saint Episcopal School, police asking the public for leads
Longview man arrested on murder charge

Crime

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man has been booked into the Gregg County Jail and is accused of murder.

According to judicial records, 31-year-old James Barron was booked on Wednesday. The booking report shows that it was for an incident on June 20.

On that date, 58-year-old Llewellyn Williams was found dead in his home and police said that evidence at the scene and an autopsy revealed that the cause of death was a homicide.

However, as of this writing it is unknown if the arrest is in connection with Williams’ death.

Barron has a lengthy criminal past and has been convicted on drug possession, falsifying his identity, and a DWI.

Records also indicate that he has been arrested twice on animal cruelty charges, but he was never convicted.

