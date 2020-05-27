Longview man arrested in Smith County accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child

Breaking News
Crime

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Smith County on a child sexual assault charge.

According to online judicial records, 21-year-old Dawson Neil Crosby was taken into custody for aleged aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony in Texas.

Crosby was booked and then released after posting a $50,000 surety bond.

Records show that Crosby was arrested four years ago when he was 17 on a charge of assaults toward a family member. He pled down to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to 90 days probation along with a $1 fine and nearly $250 in court costs.

If convicted on the child sexual assault charge, Crosby faces up to life in prison.

