Longview man arrested for stabbing victim multiple times

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man has been arrested for stabbing someone multiple times on Wednesday afternoon.

Curtis Carl Walter, 62, was arrested for the incident after police responded to calls in the 1500 block of Mobberly Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not been identified.

Police quickly determined that the stabbing occurred at another location and the victim walked to that area.

Walter was located later and was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and is being held on a $35,000 bond.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison