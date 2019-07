LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was arrested on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a child, according to Gregg County judicial records.

Victor Sacco, 25, was arrested for an incident that occurred two weeks ago on Tuesday, July 16.

Sacco has no previous convictions or arrests in the State of Texas, according to public data. He is being held in the Gregg County South Jail.

His bond has not been set and he is currently awaiting arraignment.