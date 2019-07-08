Longview man arrested for child sexual assault incident in Arlington

A Longview man was taken into custody on Sunday with a warrant out for his arrest for child sexual assault in Arlington.

Tavares Jerome Akins Jr., 24, was booked for drug possession and misdemeanor traffic violations.

He was also charged for child sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault after it was found a warrant was out for his arrest in Arlington.

Akins is being held in the Gregg County North Jail. He has had bond set at $1,500 for the drug and traffic violations, but bond has not been set for the charges in Arlington.

So far, it remains unclear when he would be transferred to Arlington.

