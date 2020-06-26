Longview man arrested after evading police, found with controlled substances and firearm

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police have arrested a suspect who had an active warrant for assault on a public servant.

At 9 p.m. on Thursday, Longview Police Detectives with the Special Investigations and Apprehension Unit located Dalton Stephenson in the 100 block of Jester Circle.

After chasing him on foot, Stephenson was arrested. Upon searching him, officials found a firearm and numerous amounts of controlled substances believed to be methamphetamine, heroin, and ecstasy.

Stephenson was booked into the Gregg County Jail on seven drug charges, evading arrest/detention with previous convictions, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and the outstanding warrand for assault on a public servant.