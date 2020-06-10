Longview man arrested after allegedly hitting man on the head with two pieces of metal

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man is behind bars on Wednesday after allegedly assaulting a man who was standing in a driveway.

32-year-old William Walker is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the attack on Tuesday just before noon.

The victim told police he was standing in a driveway when Walker approached and allegedly hit him on the head with two pieces of metal.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Walker was booked into the Gregg County Jail.

Walker has a lengthy criminal history with six convictions of drug possession, two for assault and one for criminal mischief.

He also has been arrested 12 times for misdemeanor public intoxication, according to Gregg County Judicial records.