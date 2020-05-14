Longview man arrested after 2-year-old shot following fight in Broughton Park

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man has been arrested after a two-year-old was shot following a fight at Broughton Park.

25-year-old Tracy Dwayne Garrett is behind bars and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The child had non-life-threatening injuries.

According to local police, a crowd of people had gathered to watch a fight. During it, a gun was fired and people began to scatter.

Garrett allegedly began firing a weapon towards a vehicle leaving the area and the child was hit in the backseat. It is unknown if Garrett’s gun was the original weapon fired.

If convicted, Garrett could face up to 20 years in prison.