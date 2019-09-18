Longview ambulance operator found guilty of health care fraud

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man, Joseph Kimble, 62, pled guilty of health care fraud on September 11, according to U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown.

Kimble operated Tiger EMS, a business providing non-emergency ambulance transport between skilled nursing centers and hospitals and dialysis centers.

Medicare and Medicaid can only be billed for ambulance services only if there is a demonstrated medical need.

Kimble disregarded requirements and billed Medicare and Medicaid for ambulance services provided to patients when ambulance transport was not medically necessary.

The plea agreement provided an agreed sentence of 30 months in federal prison and $751,986.80 in restitution.

The case is part of an involvement in multiple Medicare fraud schemes and networks of “pill mill” clinics resulting in $66 million in loss and 6.2 million pills where a total of 58 individuals across Texas were charged

Of the charges, 16 were doctors or medical professionals, and 20 were charged for their role in diverting opioids.

“Every dollar stolen from Medicare through fraud comes out of the pocket of taxpayers,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown of the Eastern District of Texas. “These are real costs that help drive up the cost of medical services for everyone. It is important that there be real consequences for those who cheat the system.”

